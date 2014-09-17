9/17/14 (Wed)



Licensed provider Laura Boucher has opened Brighter Rainbows Preschool in the Oak Valley Lutheran Church, and will provide both educational services for children ages 3-5 and after school daycare for youngsters ages kindergarten through 11 years old.

But the process hasn’t been without its struggles: Boucher originally planned to open the business on Velva’s Main Street in the former Bead Unique building. Problems with the location forced her to delay the school’s opening, and eventually, relocate.

Boucher is a North Dakota native, and actually attended grade school in nearby Anamoose. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and has added the necessary training for her new enterprise to her resume.

She is a Licensed Preschool Provider by the state, which required her to complete early education classes and gain experience working directly with preschoolers.