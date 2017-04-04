4/04/17 (Tue)

Seeing as it was on April Fool’s Day, it was fitting that the Velva Public School prom made the night an amusing mixture of fun and formality.



The Grand March signaled the beginning of the festivities at 8 p.m. Velva Public School has a longstanding tradition for this part of the ceremony. Couples elegantly walked down an aisle and posed for a formal photo, and then turned around to walk through again, this time doing something silly.



Julie Froshaug and Jen Kramer helped to plan the Greek-themed dance. Corinthian style columns and fountains were made, Ivy was strung and lights glittered above.

It was truly a night to remember.