9/24/14 (Wed)

One reason for the short meeting was the absence of scheduled guests, including Will Butler of Midcontinent Communications.

Butler was scheduled to be on hand to present the final punch card for Midcontinent’s recent project down Velva’s Main Street.

Police Commissioner James Anderson revisited a previous discussion about people living illegally in campers on commercial property inside the city.

City Attorney Jim Wilson said he didn’t feel the city’s ordinance concerning the issue was “strong enough” to address the situation, and suggested the city strengthen the ordinance, and perhaps include something about sewer services.

“I think it would be beneficial to have a penalty clause attached, as well,” said Commission President Scott Blotter. “It should be a shot across the bow for people who are breaking the rules, but I don’t want it to effect people who have their family come stay for a few days over the Fourth of July.”