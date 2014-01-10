10/01/14 (Wed)

Thing was, while it was a levy increase according to the state’s formula, it was a decrease in real dollars, so taxpayers were actually paying lower taxes than the previous school year.

The announcement for this year’s public hearing is being published this week. Set for Thursday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Velva School Meeting Room, district patrons are once again invited to express oral and written opinions on the school’s 28 percent tax increase.

Once again, it’s not the increase advertised. But this year, there is an increase … of about 13 percent.

“It’s still less than homeowners and property owners paid in 2012-13,” said Velva Superintendent Dave Schoch. “The increase is basically because property values went up.”