When Shawn Vedaa, owner of Velva Fresh Foods, noticed four dozen cookies had been stolen from his store, he knew who to call for help.

Velva Public School’s first grade classes have spent the last week solving the case of the missing 48 cookies. In order to find the perpetrator, students had to follow clues, analyze fingerprints and use critical thinking.

In the end, elementary principal Nancy Dockter was found to be the perpetrator. Citizens of Velva can rest easy knowing they have smart kids looking out for their city.