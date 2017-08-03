3/08/17 (Wed)

Hearing the songs that sixth grade, junior high and high school groups have been practicing for months warmed many community members’ hearts in this week of chilly weather.



Velva Public School hosted a band and choir concert featuring students in grades six through 12 Feb. 28.

The concert as a whole seemed to have two major motifs: military and religion. The two traditionally different styles blended pleasantly in all the performances.



The sixth grade chorus sang “El Capotin” by Antonio de la Campa and “Antiphonal Kyrie” by Susan Thrift. The latter is a challenging two-part composition inspired by a prayer which moves from the common time of the “”Kyrie”” to the 3/4 signature in the second section.



The sixth grade band performed only one song: “Call to Glory” by Rob Romeyn, a bold military-style piece.

The junior high choir sang two classics that everyone is sure to know: “America the Beautiful” by Samuel A. Ward and “Amazing Grace” arranged by John Coates, Jr.



The junior high band performed “Brandenburg Gate” by Johnnie Vinson and “Ironclad” by Sean O’Loughlin, seeming to answer the sixth grade band’s militaristic music with their own.



The high school choir section of the concert featured the young men and women separately, and then brought them together in a mixed choir at the end.



The high school boys started with “Sea Fever” by Sherri Porterfield and the girls answered with “Ave Maria” arranged Russell Robinson, a piece paricularly popular among Catholics.



Together, the high school boys and girls sang “All Ye Who Music Love” by Baldassare Donato and edited by Victoria Meredith. They then ended with another religious song: “Sing Me to Heaven” by Daniel E. Gawthrop.



The high school band wrapped up the show with a little bit of everything, playing “Normandie from Suite Francaise” by Darius Milhaud and arranged by John Higgins. This wsa followed by “The Light Eternal” by James Swearingen and “Walking to the Sky” by Robert Buckley.



Becky Long accompanied the choir students on piano, while Teresa Hargrove directed every piece.