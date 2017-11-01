1/11/17 (Wed)

By Courtney Duke Graves

Public fear and hatred for “fake news” has reached incredibly high levels in recent months, but intentionally fabricated news is nothing new. Several forged articles in history have caused a much bigger stir than the false stories everyone denounces today.

Around the 13th century, a false decree asserted that hundreds of years prior, the Roman Emperor Constantine, seeking a cure from leprosy, was converted and baptized by Pope Sylveser I. According to the document, out of his extreme gratitude, Constantine donated all the power and rights over the Roman Empire to Sylvester and his successors in the papacy.

