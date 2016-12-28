12/28/16 (Wed)

Humans weren’t the only ones in attendance at Velva’s City Hall meeting Dec. 19.

Velva resident James Witt’s Rottweiler was the subject of a complaint issued by Laurence Anderson. In the complaint, Anderson wrote, “the dog appears very aggressive and is outside on a leash most of every day. It lunges violently on the leash whenever I drive by or walk or bike.”

In response, Witt decided to bring the Rottweiler in question to attend the commission meeting. The dog was calm throughout the entire one-hour meeting.

“I wanted to come and have everyone see him. He’s not a vicious dog. He’s never been mean at any point,” said Witt. “Ryan Anderson lives just to the North of me. My dog got loose once and all he did was run over and play with his daughter. Several people have no issue with him.”

According to Witt, the complaint originally came about as retaliation to a complaint Witt issued about Anderson’s property.

“Next thing I know, he’s issuing a complaint about my dog. Him and I have since had a talk, and have somewhat smoothed out our issues,” said Witt.

City Hall has not yet heard anything from Anderson formally detracting the complaint, but Blotter said “I do believe the issue of the complaint is behind us.” Discussion of the dog breed ordinance had to follow regardless, because it was already on the agenda.

The current city law on “nuisance” dogs, ordinance 8-122, says, “any animal in the city who bites a person when the person so bitten was not at the time trespassing on or injuring the person or property of the owner or keeper of such animal is hereby declared a nuisance.” Article 1 of that ordinance bans pit bulls from the city limits. Section 2 was the proposed new section in question. It s, “the Rottweiler dog is prohibited. It shall be unlawful to keep, inhabit, own or possess a Rottweiler breed of dog within the corporate limits of Velva.”

Witt gave a short testimony in defense of his dog.

“I’ve always had rottweilers, and I’ve never had a problem. I’ve done research. It’s true rottweilers are in the top breeds for biting people, but it depends on how they are raised. I’ve seen chihuahuas that were mean, but it doesn’t mean we should ban all of them. My dog does lunge on the line, but that’s just something he does on the line. He wouldn’t do anything if he got off,” said Witt.

“I understand that lunging on a line doesn’t mean a dog is vicious, but I also understand that the bigger the dog is, the more fear people may feel,” said commission president Scott Blotter.

According to Witt, there’s also a health-related reason he should keep the dog.

“Most people have rottweilers for their protection instincts; I just have him because he’s like an anxiety medicine for me, like a therapy dog,” he said. “I live alone. I don’t have a girlfriend or a wife. My girlfriend passed away from breast cancer many years ago. This is my therapy. I go to a regular therapist once a week, but I also have my dog.”

He then assured the commission that if ever his dog was violent, he would personally and immediately deal with the issue.

“If my dog ever did hurt someone, I would not hesitate to put him down myself. I do not allow that in my house,” said Witt.

Following Witt’s testimony, another local resident and dog owner made a few statements in support of Witt’s request to not ban rottweilers.

“Dogs that are the size of a pit bull include Rottweilers, Great Danes, Doberman pinschers, German Shepherds and Collies. All of these live in town at this time. As long as I’ve lived here, there’s never been one instance of any of those dogs biting anyone that’s been reported. I think the answer isn’t in a breed ban. If there is an issue, we need to go back and look at the issue with the individual person and the individual dog, because it does come back to how you raise your dog and how it’s treated,” she said.

As an owner of two great Danes herself, the speaker was sympathetic to Witt’s predicament.

“My dogs are in the range of 200 pounds,” she said. “They like to jump up, but there’s not a mean bone in their body. I had one instance where it got off it’s leash and was walking around Main St. That’s a very big dog, but it didn’t hurt anybody, and people crowded around to pet it. I think it would be better if people took time to get to know their neighbors’ dog and see what’s there.”

City attorney Jim Wilson then gave a report on research he had done on the subject.

“There’s a national organization that compiles statistics on dog bites. There isn’t really a government site that keeps track of all this stuff, so it’s left up to non-profits and organizations like that, and there is one top organization that cites all their statistics and news reports and where they get their information from. They’re very transparent, and they are rated extremely high in regard to credibility and reliability,” he said.

This source he refers to has an 11-year U.S. dog bite fatality chart from 2005 to 2015. In that period, 360 Americans suffered death due to a dog bite injury. The top breed for those bites was pit bull at 64.5 percent and 232 deaths. The second one is rottweiler, at 11 percent with 41 deaths over an 11-year period.

“Compare that to the pit bulls at 232 and it’s not even a close second,” said Wilson. “When people talk about rottweilers being the second most dangerous dog, that’s true by the numbers, but seeing the difference between one and two, there’s a reason pit bulls are banned. According to the research I’ve done, when pit bull owners say it’s not the breed, it’s the owner, that’s not always true. Pitt bulls were a pure breed particularly bred to be protection and fighting dogs, and they do have a characteristic in common with the great white shark when they bite where they lock their jaws and shake their head around. No other dog has that characteristic.”

These numbers don’t take into account police or military dogs, but to include guard dogs protecting their owner against harm, so not all the recorded bites were unjustified.

“I believe 960 cities in the U.S. have a breed-specific dog ban, and 59 of those 960 ban rottweilers as well as pit bulls. North Dakota does not have a reported case of a fatality from a rottweiler ever. So take that information for what it’s worth, said Wilson.

Whether it was the facts or the personal testimonies, something convinced the commissioners to rethink their stance on the issue. The proposed article died for lack of a motion. Witt will get to keep his dog, but other rottweilers are still in limbo. All three commissioners present at the meeting had differing opinions on what to do.

Dave Keller wanted to task the attorney with writing a ordinance draft banning all future rottweilers, but allowing a grandfather clause for any rottweilers currently living in the city.

“James’ dog here seems like a good puppy. If anyone in town here has a Rottweiler, they need to come down to City Hall and make sure they’re licensed and tagged and have all their shots, and see what kind of personality they have. But we should ban any ones in the future. I’m sorry,” he said.

“I see both sides in this one, and I really don’t want to make a choice right now,” said Ben Zietz.

“My opinion is we should just throw it all away and not worry about rottweilers, because I don’t think they’re more dangerous than any other breeds,” said Blotter. “So we have three different opinions. I think the best course of action here is to task our attorney to come with two drafts: one with the ability to grandfather just what’s in town. And if we are going to ban dogs, I’d like to have the ability to differentiate between demeanor.”

The current ordinance allows the commissioners to differentiate according to demeanor on whether or not a dog is to be labeled as a “nuisance.” According to the language, a nuisance dog is any one that harms, bites, intimidates or frightens a person. The commissioners would then go through a fact-finding process to investigate a complaint.

Blotter invited both _____ and Witt to come to the next meeting, and encouraged them to get on the agenda again if they have something to say.

“I know it’s hard for the commission to try and appease everyone. I know there is a certain percent that think pit bulls shouldn’t be banned, and there’s probably even more that say the same thing for rottweilers. And I know others would be 100 percent against banning both,” he said.

The city commission will meet at City Hall again Jan. 16.