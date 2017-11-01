1/11/17 (Wed)

By Courtney Duke Graves

Since 1944, the Velva Association of Commerce (VAC) has worked with the goal of “promoting the growth and commercial activity of the City of Velva and its surrounding communities.”

As a city tradition, the VAC organizes several activities throughout the year, including a fourth of July parade, Winter Whimsy, and aChristmas light contest. They also provide services to the community such as delivering gift bags to new residents working on beautification projects throughout town.

