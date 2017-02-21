2/21/17 (Tue)

Velva eighth graders Sophie Hackman and Lizzy Massine were swimming with friends in the Holiday Inn hotel pool in Fargo Saturday, Feb. 18 at around 9 p.m. when they noticed a four-year-old girl was drowning just a few feet away from them.



“I saw a girl underwater who looked way too young to be in there without a life jacket. She was bouncing off the bottom with her toes, trying to reach the top. It didn’t look good, so I swam down and grabbed her,” said Hackman. “When I brought her up, she was blue and not breathing very well. I patted her back and eventually she vomited on me.”



Massine then saw Hackman carrying the child, and came over to help.



“We started asking everyone if they knew the girl, or knew where her parents were,” said Massine.



The child’s parents weren’t found near the pool at the time of the rescue, but appeared by the time emergency personnel arrived.



The teenagers sat the child down, wrapped her in a towel and gave her a cup of water to drink when a nearby woman joined them.



“A man called 911. I think he just watched, I don’t think he was a lifeguard,” said Massine. “He wasn’t going to call, but he did when the lady helping us said, ‘If you don’t call I’m going to call for you.’”



The girl, who later said her name was Carmella, recovered quickly, and seemed to be okay by the time paramedics arrived.



“At first she was really clinging onto me. She was so scared,” said Hackman. “But after a few minutes she was saying she wanted to go to a different pool.”



Carmella wasn’t the only one who was frightened.



“I was scared through the whole thing. It was just instinct to take her out. She didn’t look right,” said Hackman.



“I was just trying not to panic. I tried to stay calm, because if we showed we were scared, she probably would’ve been even worse,” said Massine.