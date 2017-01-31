1/31/17 (Tue)

The Aggies came away from the Harvey-Wells/Pembina/Linton/Velva quad meet with team victories over all three of their opponents Jan. 24.

Harvey-Wells, the host team for the matches, lost to Velva 12 to 47.

The results are as follows:

In the 106-pound weight class, Gunnar Mogen (Velva) over Noah Herrington (Harvey-Wells County) (TF 16-0 3:11) for five points.

In the 113-pound weight class, Elizabeth Massine (Velva) over Timothy Swang (Harvey-Wells County) (Fall 1:03) for six points.

In the 120-pound weight class, Carsen Mertz (Harvey-Wells County) over Cooper Kinden (Velva) (Fall 2:43) for six points.

In the 126-pound weight class, Braetyn Yanish (Velva) over Jynnea Peterson (Harvey-Wells County) (Fall 0:29) for six points.

In the 132-pound weight class, Bransyn Yanish (Velva) over Jacob Lawson (Harvey-Wells County) (Fall 3:23) for six points.

In the 138-pound weight class, Elijah Hackman (Velva) over Unknown (For.) for six points.

In the 160-pound weight class, Austin Schreiner (Velva) over Unknown (For.) for six points.

In the 182-pound weight class, Collin Mertz (Harvey-Wells County) over Gus Mantei (Velva) (Fall 1:54) for six points.

In the 195-pound weight class, Bryon Klatt (Velva) over Zachary Grice (Harvey-Wells County) (Fall 4:52) for six points.

In the 220-pound weight class, Justin Helseth (Velva) over Bailey Lawson (Harvey-Wells County) (Fall 1:03) for six points.

Velva then beat Pembina 45 to 25 in team totals.

The results are as follows:

In the 106-pound weight class, Gunnar Mogen (Velva) over Ethan Stremick (Pembina County North) (Dec 14-11) for three points.

In the 113-pound weight class, Preston Litton (Pembina County North) over Elizabeth Massine (Velva) (Fall 1:05) for six points.

In the 120-pound weight class, Cooper Kinden (Velva) over Cooper White (Pembina County North) (Fall 0:42) for six points.

In the 126-pound weight class, Braetyn Yanish (Velva) over Dunnevan Anderson (Pembina County North) (Fall 0:45) for six points.

In the 132-pound weight class, Tanner Urlaub (Pembina County North) over Unknown (For.) for six points.

In the 138-pound weight class, Bransyn Yanish (Velva) over Unknown (For.) for six points.

In the 145-pound weight class, Brett Verville (Pembina County North) over Elijah Hackman (Velva) (MD 14-6) for four points.

In the 152-pound weight class, Jon Thomas (Velva) over Tristen Sott (Pembina County North) (Dec 6-5) for three points.

In the 160-pound weight class, Austin Urlaub (Pembina County North) over Austin Schreiner (Velva) (MD 8-0) for four points.

In the 170-pound weight class, Bryce Selzler (Velva) over Eli Bjornstad (Pembina County North) (Fall 0:51) for six points.

In the 182-pound weight class, Carter Brown (Pembina County North) over Brock Selzler (Velva) (TF 19-3 4:43) for five points.

in the 195-pound weight class, Justin Helseth (Velva) over Anton Fredricksen (Pembina County North) (Fall 0:10) for six points.

In the 220-pound weight class, Jerimiah Jespersen (Velva) over Tucker Soli (Pembina County North) (Dec 11-8) for three points.

In the 285-pound weight class, Nick Hodges (Velva) over Bradyn Lafferty (Pembina County North) (Fall 3:00) for six points.

Last but not least, Velva beat Linton 48 to 27 in team totals.

The results are as follows:

In the 120-pound weight class, Cooper Kinden (Velva) over Nathaniel Geestman (Linton-HMB) (Fall 1:28) for six points.

In the 126-pound weight class, Ryan Holzer (Linton-HMB) over Braetyn Yanish (Velva) (Fall 3:03) for six points.

In the 132-pound weight class, Bransyn Yanish (Velva) over Unknown (For.) for six points.

In the 138-pound weight class, Elijah Hackman (Velva) over Elijah Robinson (Linton-HMB) (Fall 1:14) for six points.

In the 145-pound weight class, Jaden Bosch (Linton-HMB) over Michael Thomas (Velva) (Dec 6-2) for three points.

In the 152-pound weight class, Jon Thomas (Velva) over Carsen Lee (Linton-HMB) (Fall 1:26) for six points.

In the 160-pound weight class, Austin Schreiner (Velva) over Quinn Roemmich (Linton-HMB) (Fall 1:31) for six points.

In the 170-pound weight class, Bryce Selzler (Velva) over Unknown (For.) for six points.

In the 182-pound weight class, Brock Selzler (Velva) over Braydon Schmidt (Linton-HMB) (Fall 1:06) for six points.

In the 195-pound weight class, Justin Helseth (Velva) over Bowdy Roemmich (Linton-HMB) (Fall 1:25) for six points.

In the 220-pound weight class, Riley Mattheis (Linton-HMB) over Unknown (For.) for six points.

In the 106-pound weight class, Trey Jacob (Linton-HMB) over Elizabeth Massine (Velva) (Fall 1:06) for six points.

In the 113-pound weight class, Chandler Nagel (Linton-HMB) over Unknown (For.) for six points.