2/14/17 (Tue)

The Aggies defeated rival Bishop Ryan by just one and a half points in the individual regional tournament at Rolla and left with the championship plaque Feb. 11. Rugby placed third in the tournament, with Williams County taking fourth.



Braetyn Yanish, Elijah Hackman and Justin Helseth placed first in their weight classes. Helseth also received an award for Region three’s senior athlete of the year.



Michael Thomas, Austin Schreiner and Brock Selzler placed second in their weight classes. Branson Yanish, Bryce Selzler, Kutter Blumhagen, Jon Thomas and Jerry Jespersen placed third. Elizabeth Massine placed fourth in her weight class, and Gunnar Mogen placed fifth in his.



Full results are as follows:



106 - Elizabeth Massine (22-22) placed 4th and scored 14.00 team points. Quarterfinal - Elizabeth Massine (Velva) 22-22 won by fall over Dawson Sessing (Stanley/Power Lake) 12-28 (Fall 1:22). Semifinal - Kersey Harris (Bishop Ryan) 48-7 won by fall over Elizabeth Massine (Velva) 22-22 (Fall 1:32). Cons. Semi - Elizabeth Massine (Velva) 22-22 won by fall over Aiden Jensen (Rugby) 19-20 (Fall 0:37). 3rd Place Match - Jakob Hudson (Northern Lights) 15-16 won by decision over Elizabeth Massine (Velva) 22-22 (Dec 8-4).

113 - Gunnar Mogen (16-11) placed 5th and scored 7.00 team points. Quarterfinal - Logan Berg (MonDak Thunder) 14-24 won by fall over Gunnar Mogen (Velva) 16-11 (Fall 4:57). Cons. Round 1 - Gunnar Mogen (Velva) 16-11 received a bye () (Bye). Cons. Semi - John Lunday (Northern Lights) 25-20 won by fall oveGunnar Mogen (Velva) 16-11 (Fall 2:23). 5th Place Match - Gunnar Mogen (Velva) 16-11 won by fall over Angel Guerrero (Williams County) 3-13 (Fall 2:50).



126 - Braetyn Yanish (24-21) placed 1st and scored 24.00 team points. Quarterfinal - Braetyn Yanish (Velva) 24-21 received a bye () (Bye). Semifinal - Braetyn Yanish (Velva) 24-21 won by fall over Brady Volk (Rugby) 17-18 (Fall 0:39). 1st Place Match - Braetyn Yanish (Velva) 24-21 won by fall over Lyle Lunday (Northern Lights) 32-16 (Fall 4:24).



132 - Bransyn Yanish (34-17) placed 3rd and scored 16.00 team points. Quarterfinal - Bransyn Yanish (Velva) 34-17 won by fall over tyler burtch (Kenmare/Bowbells) 17-18 (Fall 2:12). Semifinal - Walter Winkler (Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark) 23-10 won by major decision over Bransyn Yanish (Velva) 34-17 (MD 14-2). Cons. Semi - Bransyn Yanish (Velva) 34-17 won by fall over D`Marco Land (MonDak Thunder) 16-24 (Fall 2:11). 3rd Place Match - Bransyn Yanish (Velva) 34-17 won by decision over Murphy Lipp (Bishop Ryan) 30-18 (Dec 8-2).

138 - Elijah Hackman (35-8) placed 1st and scored 22.00 team points. Quarterfinal - Elijah Hackman (Velva) 35-8 received a bye () (Bye). Semifinal - Elijah Hackman (Velva) 35-8 won by fall over Trevor Harstad (Stanley/Power Lake) 22-19 (Fall 3:58). 1st Place Match - Elijah Hackman (Velva) 35-8 won by decision over Colton Bartuska (Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark) 30-8 (Dec 9-4).

145 - Michael Thomas (15-12) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points. Quarterfinal - Michael Thomas (Velva) 15-12 received a bye () (Bye). Semifinal - Michael Thomas (Velva) 15-12 won by fall over Michael Schlosser (Kenmare/Bowbells) 31-20 (Fall 5:11). 1st Place Match - Coy Spooner (Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark) 26-9 won by decision over Michael Thomas (Velva) 15-12 (Dec 5-0).

152 - Jon Thomas (28-8) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points. Quarterfinal - Jon Thomas (Velva) 28-8 received a bye () (Bye). Semifinal - Kaden Jaeger (Rugby) 32-10 won by decision over Jon Thomas (Velva) 28-8 (Dec 8-7). Cons. Semi - Jon Thomas (Velva) 28-8 won by fall over Ethan Myers (MonDak Thunder) 15-18 (Fall 0:47). 3rd Place Match - Jon Thomas (Velva) 28-8 won by fall over Nathan Ferm (Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark) 7-15 (Fall 0:45).

160 - Austin Schreiner (20-13) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points. Quarterfinal - Austin Schreiner (Velva) 20-13 won by fall over Monty Salsbury (MonDak Thunder) 7-21 (Fall 1:32). Semifinal - Austin Schreiner (Velva) 20-13 won by decision over Jacob Ruden (Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark) 22-13 (Dec 6-0). 1st Place Match - Cole Dauphinais (Bishop Ryan) 38-9 won by decision over Austin Schreiner (Velva) 20-13 (Dec 5-2).

170 - Brock Selzler (23-9) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points. Quarterfinal - Brock Selzler (Velva) 23-9 won by fall over Cole Schneibel (Rugby) 14-15 (Fall 1:58). Semifinal - Brock Selzler (Velva) 23-9 won by fall over Josh Johnannson (Bishop Ryan) 20-10 (Fall 2:56). 1st Place Match - Carsen Canfield (Williams County) 29-6 won by fall over Brock Selzler (Velva) 23-9 (Fall 1:57).

182 - Bryce Selzler (22-15) placed 3rd and scored 18.00 team points.. Quarterfinal - Bryce Selzler (Velva) 22-15 won by fall over Jayson Kurtz (Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark) 10-14 (Fall 0:49). Semifinal - Corbin Okeson (Bishop Ryan) 14-5 won by fall over Bryce Selzler (Velva) 22-15 (Fall 4:47). Cons. Semi - Bryce Selzler (Velva) 22-15 won by disqualification over Cameron Johnson (Williams County) 16-18 (DQ). 3rd Place Match - Bryce Selzler (Velva) 22-15 won by fall over Brandon Ledahl (MonDak Thunder) 19-18 (Fall 1:50).

195 - Justin Helseth (34-2) placed 1st and scored 24.00 team points. Quarterfinal - Justin Helseth (Velva) 34-2 received a bye () (Bye). Semifinal - Justin Helseth (Velva) 34-2 won by fall over Cole Berg (MonDak Thunder) 12-20 (Fall 0:31). 1st Place Match - Justin Helseth (Velva) 34-2 won by fall over Jaxon Lundeen (Bishop Ryan) 25-11 (Fall 0:49).

220 - Kutter Blumhagen (26-12) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points. Quarterfinal - Kutter Blumhagen (Velva) 26-12 received a bye () (Bye). Semifinal - Max Defender (Northern Lights) 30-11 won by fall over Kutter Blumhagen (Velva) 26-12 (Fall 2:42). Cons. Semi - Kutter Blumhagen (Velva) 26-12 won by fall over Jack Wilhelmi (Stanley/Power Lake) 4-14 (Fall 1:59). 3rd Place Match - Kutter Blumhagen (Velva) 26-12 won by fall over Josh Baumann (Burke Central ) 11-14 (Fall 2:21).

285 - Jerry Jespersen (9-10) placed 3rd and scored 18.00 team points. Quarterfinal - Jerry Jespersen (Velva) 9-10 won by fall over Zane Miller (Kenmare/Bowbells) 17-13 (Fall 3:08). Semifinal - Keegan Henjum (Bishop Ryan) 28-11 won by decision over Jerry Jespersen (Velva) 9-10 (Dec 8-3). Cons. Semi - Jerry Jespersen (Velva) 9-10 won by fall over Michael Dorr (MonDak Thunder) 11-16 (Fall 1:38). 3rd Place Match - Jerry Jespersen (Velva) 9-10 won by fall over Tristin Jeannotte (Northern Lights) 13-20 (Fall 0:46).

Qualifiers will compete at the state tournament in Fargo Feb. 16-18.