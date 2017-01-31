1/31/17 (Tue)

An outbreak of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, has spread around Velva and surrounding areas in recent weeks.



According to First District Health Unit, there have been five cases of whooping cough reported and verified in North Dakota since the beginning of 2017. Three of those cases have been reported within McHenry County.

Of the five cases, three have occured in patients 10 to 17 years old, one has occurred in one to four-year-olds, and another has occured in the 40 to 59-year age group. Four of the cases have occured in males, with only one female case reported. Another two cases are suspect.



A 2015 epidemiology report by the North Dakota Department of Health states, “outbreaks of pertussis typically occur every three to four years. North Dakota’s last peak year was in 2012, with 214 cases.” In the years since then, North Dakota has reported 87, 51, 44 and 44 cases chronologically.



Whooping cough is a respiratory bacterial infection that may be prevented by vaccine. The disease gets its name from the sound people often make when inhaling sharply between coughs. Those who have been vaccinated are not totally immune, but if they do get infected, their symptoms are generally much more mild. Infants and people with weakened immune systems are those with the highest risk of severity or complications.



According to the North Dakota Department of Health, there are three stages of whooping cough.



The first stage is characterized by a runny nose, sneezing, mild fever and a cough that slowly gets worse. These symptoms generally last 0ne to two weeks.



Uncontrollable and often intense coughing spells appear in the second stage. During the coughing spells, a person may gag, vomit or become blue in the face from lack of air. An infected person may show no other symptoms in between coughing spells. This second stage can last up to six or more weeks.



In the third stage, the infected person gradually recovers. It may be weeks or even months until the person is completely well.



The bacteria responsible for pertussis live in the nose, mouth and throat. They are spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or touches things after he or she has coughed into his or her hands. The disease is contagious from the onset of cold-like symptoms until three weeks after coughing begins.



Antibiotics can reduce the likelihood of transmission and, if given early enough, can reduce the severity of the symptoms. Those treated with antibiotics are contagious and should be restricted from school and social activities until five days of treatment are completed.



North Dakota law requires children to receive five doses of DTaP (the child vaccine for diptheria, tetanus and pertussis) between the age of two months and when they begin kindergarten. One dose of Tdap, the adult version of the vaccine, is required upon entering seventh grade.



Adults who are in frequent contact with young children, such as teachers or child care providers, are recommended to receive regular Tdap vaccinations. Additionally, pregnant women are recommended to receive one dose of Tdap during each pregnancy between 27 and 36 weeks of gestation. The vaccination not only protects the mother, but allows antibodies to be passed to the fetus, which can protect the infant during the first few weeks of life.



Additional information is available at www.ndhealth.gov.