8/01/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Discussions have been swirling for months over 12th St. So what’s the issue?

Currently, we know there are issues of flooding that have occurred in that area in the past, and with current construction, those issues came to the forefront and demanded to be remedied.

Because of the history of the area, the city was knowledgeable about the flooding problems 12th St has seen.

City Engineer Charlie Hankins explained that the history of that area, when under significant rain fall, water issues arise. Because of how the over land drainage works in that area (mostly where 12th St meets 2nd Ave NW), the water collects and becomes congested.