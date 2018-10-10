October 10, 2018

By Kate Johnson

What started out as physical therapy turned into a 20 year long passion.

In the early 1990’s Ronald Rohde endured chemical burns on his hands from work. Skin grafts were taken from his legs and used on the areas that were burned on his arms, hands and fingers.

The physical therapist and doctor suggested to Ronald that he should work on his fine motor skills in order to stretch out the new skin.

Since the burn clinic was located in St. Paul, Minn, the trip to the big city took him into the Mall of America. While looking around the mall, he and his wife Cindy, stumbled onto the Great American Train Store.

Building trains is something that could help Ronald work on his fine motor skills and from there a passion was born.

He purchased his first train and took it home to build it. Once he was done with that piece he purchased another to build, which continued for the next 20 years.