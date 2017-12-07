7/12/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Dark smoke clouds loomed over Beulah Monday evening as a fire rapidly moved through a nearby pasture.

Gerald Bieber owns the land and had one of his hired men baling the hay so that he could move his cattle into that pasture and sell what hay they baled. Bieber was six miles away at another location and said he knew his help should have been finishing up with the pasture soon, so gave him a call at 5:45 p.m.

However, no one was picking up on the other end of the phone. So Bieber said he looked in the direction of where the pasture was supposed to be getting baled, and that’s when he saw the smoke plumes.

Emergency response calls were made and Beulah Rural Fire was dispatched at 5:45 p.m.

“It’s not uncommon for balers to go up, especially in these conditions,” said Bieber. Being familiar with what occurs, he said his hired help is educated on how to respond when a situation like this occurs.