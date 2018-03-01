1/03/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Editor’s note: The Beulah Beacon will be changing their office hours to open at 8:30 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

After 13 years Barb DeWitt is going out of print from the Beulah Beacon.

As 2017 came to an end Bard decided so would her decade long career with the Beulah Beacon and would be entering retirement as 2018 made its appearance. As Barb exits the Beacon’s doors, Jessica Beck enters them as the Beacon’s new office manager.

Barb started working at the Beacon in 2004, and it was her second time applying for the position. She said her boss, Ken Beauchamp told her that “this is the job she always wanted.”

Prior to the Beacon, Barb had spent her life in parts, working for John Deere for 10 years, then Hedahls for 10 years. When the position at the Beacon came open she said that she was excited to work in an office, visit with customers and have a work schedule of Monday through Friday.

In the beginning Barb said she didn’t do everything she now does 13 years later. In the beginning the job was different, and as years past she was given more responsibility with additional tasks.

Barb said it was shocking all what went into a newspaper when she first started at the Beacon. “I never thought the newspaper would be as busy as it is. I bought my subscription and that was it. I didn’t’ realize what all was involved,” said Barb.

