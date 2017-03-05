5/03/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Of the 18 students who competed at the state level of the Science Olympiad, two groups came home with medals.

The 2017 Beulah State Science Olympiad team was made up of Averi Backus, Elijah Barbot, Jacob Klaudt, Camille Klindworth, Zach Mahin, Carson Moore, Lily Newhouse, Aaron Ripplinger, Karlee Sailer, Margaret VanDyke, Brooks Vigesaa, Carter Vigesaa , Mikayla Voegele, Carson Weigum and Emily Wenning, as well as Matthew Roth, Kennedy Schock and Allyson Walcker as alternates.

Margaret Vandyke and Lily Newhouse received first place medals in Dynamic Planet, and Camille Klindworth and Averi Backus received second place medals in Disease Detectives.

The Dynamic Planet category had students answering questions that discuss issues that are affecting the Earth on the larger scale. Examples of the questions asked referred to weathering, erosion, the geologic history of continents’ topography, and plate tectonics.

The Disease Detectives category had students investigate the scientific study of disease, injury, health, and disability in populations. Their focus this year was food borne illnesses.