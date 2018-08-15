8/15/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Weeds are the only thing that has touched Beulah’s derby arena in the last eight years.

An arena and event that, for so long, was a Beulah tradition. For decades the Beulah Demolition Derby was the place to be on July 4th. However, over time, politics started to cause the drivers to dwindle down.

The Past

Beulah’s last demo derby had only three drivers.

It’s been eight years and the Beulah Lions Club has decided this is a Beulah tradition they wanted to resurrect.

Casey Renner, Beulah Lions Club member and lead hand in the demo derby said that the derby used to be something everyone would come to.