9/06/17 (Wed)

Beulah Schools send their support

Dollars for Hurricane Harvey and Greywind family

By Kate Johnson

Beulah Schools raised $2,658 over the course of one week.

Beulah High School has “cap day” every Friday. Students are allowed to wear a hat for the price of one dollar. Because of the heat wave that surged through Beulah last week, High School Principal Kevin Hoherz approached Superintendent Travis Jordan with an idea.

Hoherz and Jordan thought staff should be allowed to wear casual clothing so they could be comfortable while at work. From there the idea transpired, and Jordan thought maybe they could make it into a fundraiser. If staff wanted to wear shorts or casual wear, they could do so by throwing a dollar in for a good cause.