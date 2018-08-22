8/22/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

First a demolition derby now, a street dance. This Saturday, Aug. 25, Beulah will be reviving another old tradition – of which they hope to make an annual event – hosting a street dance.

Beulah’s Main Bar and Nite Owl put their heads together to accomplish the planning and hosting of the street dance, which is something they have always wanted to host on Main St.

David Whipps, owner of Nite Owl Bar, approached Beulah City Council six weeks ago with an idea.

He and owners of the Main Bar, Peggy and Perry Wolf, wanted to make sure the city council was on board with their idea.

“I went to the city and the first thing I did was tell them what we wanted to do and asked if there was any opposition,” explained Whipps.

Mayor Travis Frey and the rest of council were excited to see an old event made new again.