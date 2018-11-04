4/11/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

The water treatment plant update has nearly finished on the north side of the plant.

Originally the plant used both north and south sides of the plant. Both sides had holding tanks and areas where the water would get filtered through the lime softening.

However now, the only holding tanks are on the north side of the plant, and the south side is currently being transformed into a break room, offices and a garage.

The basins that used to hold half of Beulah’s water were filled in with concrete and built up to create a second level floor.

With the plant switch over, Beulah Water Treatment facility still produces and pumps 900 gallons of water. However, with this new technology the plant is supposed to be able to run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without being man operated or supervised.

On the north side of the plant where now the only holding tanks and filtering system is, construction is waiting for one last control system to be delivered. The system they are waiting for is software controls, which will link all water facilities (water towers, lift stations, etc).

