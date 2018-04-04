4/04/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

The first of many blood drive face-offs goes to the Beulah Miners.

Not only did the Beulah Miners come home with the United Blood Service trophy that will now travel between Beulah and Hazen, but they also broke into the history books with having the biggest blood drive Beulah High School has hosted in nine years.

Coal Country Challenge was a Beulah vs Hazen battle of who can get more blood donations during their blood drive. Since the blood drives were scheduled close to each other, United Blood Services Camille Jones decided to get that Beulah/Hazen competitive spirit going with another healthy competition. The United Blood Services then donated a trophy to the area that will travel back and forth between the two towns, always going home with the winning school.

Jones is a Beulah Miners alumni and knows of the competitive nature the schools have between each other.