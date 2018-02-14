2/14/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Although it has been on the radar for months, Coal County Community Health Clinic is going forward with the expansion of their Beulah clinic.

The expansion of the Beulah clinic is something that has been needed for some time. Darrold Bertsch, CEO of Sakakawea Medical Center & CCCHC said that as they were finishing the construction on the SMC hospital in Hazen they knew that Beulah’s clinic would be next.

When the clinic was first constructed it was done so as a top level, leaving the bottom level as only a shell. Over time as the providers and clinic needed more space they slowly expanded into the lower level – adding rooms randomly without an overall purpose. Looking at the building now it lacks efficiency and providers are short on space.

Being a rural area, Beulah does have specialists who come in every once in awhile to see patients. “We are running out of space for the number of providers we have and we want to continue to grow the number of visiting specialists that come up. Because, right now, when [specialists] come, our providers and staff get inconvenienced because we have to let them use some of that space,” explained Bertsch. Having that expanded area would allow for the local providers to function within their space without disturbance, as well as, that specialist having an area to do the same.