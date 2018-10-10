October 10, 2018

By Kate Johnson

Coal Country Community Health Clinic in Beulah continues to stay on their $7.5 million budget. While they are on budget, their timeline has slightly changed.

They hoped to be finished with the project by Thanksgiving. Now, it is looking like the end of January.

CCCHC CEO Darrold Bertsch said the completion date as of now is the end of January, while the clinic will start its original side’s renovation by the middle of November.

Once the addition is complete and furnished, the clinic will transition into fully functioning out of the new side. This will then allow construction to move to the original building to start renovating it.

Bertsch discussed how this project has always been an addition and remodel.

The parking lot portion of the project has had a few hiccups as the area has been getting some heavy rain. In order to construct the parking lot, the workers need to level out the area — which is difficult to do when the site is mud.

Bertsch said they typically have 30-40 workers on site during the day, who are working on the inside and outside simultaneously.