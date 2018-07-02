2/07/18 (Wed)

Beulah City Council

By Kate Johnson

Beulah City Council approves a different company to construct designs for the Beulah Civic Center remodel.

At the previous council meeting Beulah Economic Development person John Phillips presented the council with a contract to hire ROERS to design and construct the construction of the civic center. Solem Law Attorney Alyson Hicks advised the council to allow their office to look over the contract before making any decisions.

At the most recent council meeting coucil members were give an agreement from Icon Engineering which pended their approval – as Icon wished to be hired as the city’s architect on the project.