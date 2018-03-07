7/03/18 (Tue)

By Kate Johnson

City Council held a brief meeting last week to reorganize their group. With many individuals no longer on city council and the election of a new mayor, portfolio assignments were made.

Portfolios are aspects that make up the community and what that council person is responsible for. The areas in which they are assigned is the items they will continually work on throughout the year and report back to the council on.

At the beginning of the meeting the outgoing mayor, Darrell Bjerke sat at the front of the room and swore incoming mayor, Travis Frey into office.

“It is customary that the outgoing mayor administer the oath to the new mayor,” said Bjerke, “It’s a priviledge for me to able to do that, and I want to do that.”