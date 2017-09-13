9/13/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Friction between the city and the convention and visitors bureau was displayed at the Beulah City Council meeting.

During the latest city council meeting, Mayor Darrell Bjerke decided to bypass other agenda items to discuss the preliminary budget for the 2018 City of Beulah lodging and hospitality tax budget.

Bjerke inquired if CVB Director Rachael Mortenson had a presentation prepared for the meeting.

Mortenson said she didn’t have a presentation and didn’t realize that was on their agenda. Bjerke stated that it wasn’t, but the preliminary budget for the lodging and hospitality tax was. Mortenson agreed she was present at the meeting for that discussion and if there were any questions of her.