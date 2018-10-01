1/10/18 (Wed)

Beulah City Council

By Kate Johnson

After a Beulah Police vehicle was involved in an accident, Beulah PD is down a vehicle in their fleet.

During the most recent Beulah City Council meeting, Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn presented options for a new vehicle to replace the one that had been recently totaled during an accident that occurred over a month ago. Senn was involved in an accident that totaled the second newest (2015) vehicle in the fleet.

Senn informed the council that they had received a settlement from North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund for $16,000 – which has been collected and deposited.

Senn referred to the employee relations meeting where the vehicle and options on a replacement were discussed. “We talked in the meeting about how important it is to have four vehicles in our fleet because it reduces the miles that we have on our fleet,” said Senn.

The police vehicle that was just purchased at the end of 2017 already has over 3,000 miles, whereas the oldest vehicle in their fleet is a 2012 with 82,000 miles. The 2012 vehicle has also had an engine replacement.

Senn told the council that he was able to attain a state contract that would allow them to participate in a program which gave the option of seven different vehicles, having the options of Ford, Dodge and Chevrolet. Comparing prices, Senn said he and the rest of the committee felt the Ford was the best route to go.