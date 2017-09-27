9/27/17 (Wed)

Beulah City Council

By Kate Johnson

The Beulah City Council had the task of cutting $434,000 from their budget. Come the end of the meeting, they were able to cut approximately $158,000 for their 2018 budget.

Mayor Darrell Bjerke opened the special meeting held Monday night for the council to have conversations as to what and where they could cut their budget. Councilwoman Kathy Kelsch offered the first opinion with cutting from the emergency fund, which normally has two mills (one mill is worth approximately $11,000). She asked if that was something they could change and suggested that they take it down to a half a mill. City Auditor Heather Ferebee said it was something they could do and those mill dollars would then go into the general fund. With the emergency fund already having $189,000, council felt comfortable dropping that mill levy from two mills to half a mill.

Bjerke began shared suggestions he had as ways to cut the budget, and the emergency fund had been a suggestion he had as well. He carried on to state that the library is budgeted to receive $30,000, which they could reduce to $20,000, and deemed it wouldn’t hurt them this year. He also stated that this cut didn’t have to be forever but for 2018.