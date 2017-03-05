5/03/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

With the new direction the water meters have gone, it is time to update city ordinances. Over the course of last year the Beulah City Council decided now would be a good time to replace and update the city’s water meter readers. These new readers will be newer technology and keep better counts of water use.

However, with the update came a change in water meter reader ownership. As of Jan. 1 the city now owns all water meter readers. The updating of waste water ordinance 424 was specially to update that wording.

Mayor Darrell Bjerke opened the floor to a motion to accept the first reading of the ordinance -- while he also mentioned some urgency to the update because the water meters are already being installed.

Councilman Clyde Schulz commented that there had been some issues brought forward by City Auditor Heather Ferebee; however, after the first reading they should study the ordinance and address some of those issues and have a lengthier discussion at the next meeting.

Councilman Ben Lenzen asked who would be liable and where were they liable from? The curb? The property line? The main meter?