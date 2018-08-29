8/29/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Editor’s note: The Beulah City Council had several larger topics discussed at their Monday, Aug. 20 meeting. This article will be in regards to that meeting and their discussion on a revised dog ordinance.

After dog issues were brought up in public comment, the city delved into how they could improve their current dog ordinances.

Beulah City Council discussed what they had so far on updating those dog ordinances. Councilman Clyde Schulz has taken the reins on the ordinance and shared with council what they had come up with.

He explained that in the 19 pages that sat in front of them was a document with a lot of changes. “The biggest thing, we stiffened the fines and we made a mandatory minimum,” said Schulz.