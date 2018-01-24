1/24/18 (Wed)



By Daniel Arens and

Kate Johnson

2018 is shaping up to be an important year for local government in Mercer County and its cities.

There are many elections coming in June or November, and now is the chance for anyone interested in running for office to jump into the fray. April 9 is the deadline by which filings need to be made.

In any of the following cases, interested individuals should visit the relevant county or city auditor to receive the necessary paperwork that must be filed to become a candidate.

Mercer County

First, there is Mercer County itself. Three of the current commissioners’ seats are up for election: those currently occupied by Wayne Entze, Gary Murray, and Wes Gunsch. Candidates running for county commissioner must receive 78 signatures on their petitions in order to be eligible to run. The winners of the election will serve a four-year term.