November 14, 2018

By Daniel Arens

As the Mercer County Planning and Zoning Board moves forward on several important issues for county residents, those decisions come before the county commission for final approval.

Planning and zoning has presented its ordinance for medical marijuana in Mercer County to the commission for approval. This is being considered under amendment to county zoning ordinances, along with another amendment regarding Custer Health.

The county commission decided not to act on these issues during its Nov. 8 meeting, opting to take enough time to really digest the information the planning and zoning board gave it. These amendments will be addressed again at the Dec. 19 commission meeting.

Another planning and zoning issue to come before the commissioners was addressed Nov. 8. This involves a request from Otter Tail Power for a vertical expansion to “Blue Pit”. The Blue Pit is located roughly two miles south and one mile west of Beulah.