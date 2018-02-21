2/21/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Controlling property along the shores of the large rivers in the county can be a daunting task.

James Arthaud is hoping to stabilize the Knife River where it flows into the Missouri River at his property, 1 mile southeast of Stanton. His plan is to haul rocks to create a riprap barrier along the inlet to protect the shoreline.

Arthaud has already begun hauling rocks himself when it becomes available from the mine.

Houston Engineering was brought in at Arthaud’s request to help with protecting his land, and they are now requesting the conditional use permit for the project. Initially, the engineering firm was unaware that the work had already been started.