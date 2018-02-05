5/02/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Initially, a 4-year permit may have seemed like plenty of time to begin work on a wind farm project in Mercer County. But in April 2018, as the 4-year deadline swiftly approaches its close with nothing done, an extension became the subject of debate.

The Antelope Hills Wind Project was approved on Oct. 1, 2014, but a series of name changes and internal shifts continued to delay the project. Over the last four years, companies bearing different names have approached the county to get approval for the name-change, before the project could actually move forward.