11/08/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Questions related to carbon dioxide have come to define Mercer County and other energy-producing regions in the United States. Currently, the county is working with a research facility associated with the University of North Dakota to discuss potential CO2 storage in the area.

Lonny Jacobson, senior operations specialist with Energy & Environmental Research Center (EERC), asked the commission to approve a permit request for drilling a hole to take geological samples in Mercer County.

“I’m just here for the hopeful approval of a temporary use permit,” he said, adding that if the approval was given, the EERC could start doing dirt work quickly, and attempt to drill around the Thanksgiving season. If the timetable works, Jacobson said that reclamation of the site of the test hole would take place in the spring of 2018.