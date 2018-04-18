4/18/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

After hundreds of community members filed into the Beulah High School for a community meeting, a committee has been formed to discuss the future of the high school.

Members of the committee are: Russ Haugstad, Kameron Plienis, Mark Pierce, Brandon Schirado, Troy Sailer, Dena Kemmet, Deanne Gierke, Chantel McKay, Blake Siebel, Melanee Pulver, Carl Blackhurst, Kevin Hoherz, Rodney Schaper, Jason Simpfenderfer, Margie Askim, Dan Ziman, Doug Moore, Dwight Hatzenbuhler, Andy Gunderson and Travis Jordan.

Icon Architectural Group led the first meeting and gave background as to how they got to where they are today with BHS. The agenda was set to discuss how the committee will function and what their main purpose will be. They would look at items like: staff input results, community input results, existing facility conditions, goal setting, school board recommendations and the community’s pulse.