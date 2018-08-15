8/15/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Decisions have major consequences, especially when they come to matters of budget and services.

Facing a major deficit, the Mercer County Commission provided severe cutting to many departments and agencies in the county. For taxpayers, the result was a notable improvement. But for local services, 2019 will be a challenging year.

During the commission meeting Aug. 1, the commissioners were faced with a 31 percent tax increase if they kept all budgets at the levels requested and discussed at the preliminary budget hearings. In order to offset this massive raise, the commission started cutting heavily from many departments, bringing the increase closer to 10 percent.