4/18/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Beulah City Council settled in for a lengthy meeting as they heard issues with their current project, as well as the potential to begin several other projects.

Currently Beulah’s water treatment plant has been under construction for over a year. The project had a timeline to be completed by April 1 of 2018. That completion date has come and passed and now the process has begun to remedy that issue.

Kent Ritterman with Moore Engineering presented to the council to give an update as to where the project is at. “They are behind and we are very concerned about that,” expressed Ritterman to the council. Northern Plains Construction was hired by Moore Engineering to be the contractors for the project.

Ritterman shared that they have been adding more crew to the project and now have two superintendents on site. It was estimated that they would be two to three months late to that completion date.