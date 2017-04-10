10/04/17 (Wed)

Beulah City Council

By Kate Johnson

The Beulah City Council opened its meeting by approving the 2018 budget. Because of a previous special meeting discussion, no discussion was had and the budget was unanimously approved.

Next on the agenda was Kent Ritterman, Moore Engineering, who has been working with the city on the water treatment plant overhaul.

Ritterman shared that he was on site and that things are progressing and the facility is making a brighter transformation. They are edging closer to making their first big step to getting the process up and running.