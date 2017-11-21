11/21/17 (Tue)

By Daniel Arens

After Dakota Westmoreland began pursuing a mining plan for the future, they first began looking at a reroute of County 12 in the area. The existing county road runs through the area Dakota Westmoreland plans to incorporate in their mining plan.

Besides requesting the road change, the company also bid on the reroute of the county road project. They came in as the lowest bid, and were subsequently awarded the reroute project by the Mercer County Commission.

During a county commission meeting Nov. 1, Commissioner Wes Gunsch brought up his concerns about the current status of that reroute project, noting issues with the grade and wideness of the road, as well as topsoil being placed outside the approved easement.

Eric Urness, Interstate Engineering, told the commission that he had already been in contact with Dakota Westmoreland about some of these issues, and that there had been a little progress in addressing them. However, he also noted that Interstate Engineering will continue to monitor the construction closely, and that it may be necessary to complete the work by contracting another company on Dakota Westmoreland’s dime.