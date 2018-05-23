5/23/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn approached Beulah City Council on the addition of another K9 Unit.

Beulah’s previous K9 Unit contract became null and void with the resignation of its handler Dustin Pekas.

Now Mercer County Sheriff’s Department would like another K9 Unit in the county and has asked Beulah Police Department if they would like to be the handler of that dog.

Chief Senn explained to the council on Monday night that Mercer County Sheriff Dean Danzeisen approached his deputies on becoming handlers, however all of them turned him down. Sheriff Danzeisen then approached Chief Senn, asking if any of his officers wanted to be a handler.