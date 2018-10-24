October 24, 2018

By Kate Johnson

Fingers began to point as a massive ballot error hit all media outlets. Yes, Mercer County and the ballot inaccuracy was talked about on CNN.

During last week’s Mercer County Commission meeting Mercer County Auditor Shana Brost shed light on the subject for the commissioners.

She said the previous Friday she had received a call from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office. They called to inform her that all of her ballots were incorrect. She was told that Charles Tuttle, an Independent candidate for the North Dakota Representative race, had been omitted from the ballot that was initially sent out.

Brost explained that she did ask the secretary of state’s office who would be paying for this error because it was going to come at a large cost – which she was informed that it was a Mercer County error and be at a cost to the county not their office.

It was mentioned that all other counties had the name included and correct, while Mercer County was the only incorrect ballot. “They told me it was my fault,” said Brost.

Brost said she figured it out to be an additional $4,200 ($2,500 for ballot reprints and $1,700 for postage).