9/12/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

“We do all these other things to keep our kids safe: we have to ring the bell to come in, we have practice fire drills, we’re practicing lock down drills. It’s like parents are worried about their kids [at school], but when it comes to asking for a volunteer to help with that, it’s like the priority isn’t there for whatever reason. That is a daily risk they take every day,” said Elementary Principal Amber Skalsky.

The Beulah Elementary School is without crossing guards.

Right in front of the school is a four-way stop where vehicles are supposed to stop. However, when the bell rings, that four-way stop becomes the hub of activity.

As buses line up for the kids to hop on, parents swing in and out of the parking lot, students exit the high school parking lot in a frenzy, all the while students (big and small) are carrying a steady flow of foot traffic over the crosswalk.