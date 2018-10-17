October 17, 2018

By Kate Johnson

For an entire week Beulah students were randomly selected to get a ride to school in a big red truck - a fire truck to be exact.

Every year during fire prevention week, students get a chance to hop on a fire truck, spray the hose and arrive to school wearing some fire gear.

Come the end of fire prevention week, students gather for an assembly where Beulah Rural Fire Fighters take the time to talk about their volunteerism, the job they are tasked with, and all the in’s and out’s of fire fighting.

During this week, rural fire fighters from Golden Valley, Halliday and Dodge also made a classroom visit to share similar education.

All presentations explain to students the important information they need to know when a fire occurs in their home.