7/25/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

One Mercer County industry is looking at some major changes and expansions in its operations in the coming years.

Coteau Properties is looking to close an undeveloped public section line road and waive a county road setback requirement for its mining. The location of this site is along County Road 15, between sections 3 and 10 of Township 145 North Range 88 West. It’s near the northward curve of the road, a little ways north of the Coteau Mine site.

During a commission meeting on July 18, a public hearing was held for these proposals. No member of the public spoke out during the hearing, and the commission unanimously approved both requests.