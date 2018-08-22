8/22/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

A fire sparked by electrical issues caused an excessive amount of damage.

Last Thursday morning Beulah and Hazen Fire Departments were called out to Beulah Bay for a pair of campers that were on fire. The fire was reported at 6:30 a.m. and destroyed two campers, a boat and two golf carts quickly.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department neither camper was occupied at the time – which meant no injuries were reported.

When fire rescue made it on scene all five items were engulfed in flames. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Detective Mark Schmitt said officials chose to let the fire die down before attacking it – because of the extent that was already captured by the fire.

Schmitt mentioned that they are thinking the fire was started by an electrical issue in the golf cart. The recreation equipment was all placed in a row: camper, boat, golf cart, second camper and then second golf cart.

They believe the golf cart between the boat and camper is what caused the fire.

Schmitt said because of where the campers were and being somewhat secluded from other sites, they weren’t concerned it would threaten other campers.