5/16/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Coordination. Cooperation. Coalitions.

These words dominate a large part of different aspects of Mercer County. From the health care model between Sakakawea Medical Center (SMC) and Coal Country Community Health Center (CCCHC) to the creation of a child care center in Hazen: the idea impacts many parts of local life.

Now, a cooperative model is being proposed for addressing a major epidemic this county, along with many other places around the state and nation, is facing.

The problem is opioid and drug addiction. There are many, many different facets making up the effort to combat addiction, including educators, law enforcement, and health care providers, among others. But, until recently, each of these groups has largely pursued its own strategy and aspect of the drug issue.