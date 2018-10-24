October 24, 2018

By Kate Johnson

There was not an empty seat in the room during Mercer County Planning and Zoning meeting.

The first permit on the agenda is what brought so many new faces to the meeting. MADA Investments, LLP was requesting an approval of their application to rezone a parcel of land from agricultural to commercial.

This land is located six miles east of Hazen and the proposed plat would create five lots out of 13.47 acres. One of the five lots created would include a proposed site plat that would consist of 182 storage units and 78 outdoor parking spaces.

The remaining four lots would be available for future commercial use.

MADA CEO, Mark Merck was present for any questions, as well as Nic Cullen from Houston Engineering Inc.

Planning and zoning members were concerned with the approach and the road in that area. Cullen explained that pending the approval they get from the planning and zoning commission they can move forward and contact the North Dakota Department of Transportation and they will determine where is the safest place for a new approach – if DOT deemed it should be moved.

